Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane justifies Blom omission against AmaZulu

The 22-year-old utility player was absent when Amakhosi hosted Usuthu on Saturday after a week of reports regarding a new contract

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained why he dropped Njabulo Blom from the matchday squad for the Premer Soccer League clash with AmaZulu.

The Soweto giants were held to a 0-0 by Usuthu at FNB Stadium and Blom was absent as Dillon Solomons took his place in the right-back position.

This follows a week of the 22-year-old hitting the headlines after contract renewal talks with Chiefs stalled, leaving fears the situation could unsettle the player.

“It’s a case of competition. We know that Njabulo is a good player,” said Zwane in the post-match press conference as per iDiski Times.

“We know that he’s going to come back at any given time. We know that he’s a hard worker by nature.

“So it’s a case of Soli [Dillon Solomons] doing very well and also giving other players that are doing well, creating that competition that’s in the squad. So very soon he’s going to come back.”

It was the second straight game for Blom to be dropped after he was also absent last weekend when Amakhosi visited Stellenbosch for the MTN8 quarter-final clash.

The 22-year-old has featured in four league games this season, starting two of them.

Solomons who has taken up his place missed a penalty on Saturday and Zwane was left ruing that opportunity.

“Had we scored the penalty that we got, the game was going to open up. And maybe, we’d have been able to create more scoring opportunities,” Zwane said according to IOL.

“Perhaps, it would have been a different story altogether. But unfortunately, we couldn’t take that one. And we still had goal-scoring opportunities.

“But we didn’t take them. I must still commend the effort of the boys even though I believed we played with gear three and four and didn't get to five.”

Chiefs now prepare to visit Marumo Gallants for their next match on September 11.

They go into that game against the backdrop of failing to win their last two league outings.