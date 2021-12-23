Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane: It was a wake-up call

Arthur Zwane says a close shave for an own goal proved to be the turning point for Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 win over Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Having started the game slowly, Amakhosi took the lead in the 36th minute through Khama Billiat.

There were however some anxious moments for the Glamour Boys in the opening minutes of the second stanza as Maritzburg rallied hard for an equaliser.

While Siyabonga Ngezana skied a clearance inches over his own crossbar, fellow Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele sent a defensive header against the post, for what Zwane feels was the turning point of the game, just before the hour mark.

“We started [the second half] very slow again, which was a worrying factor. And as soon as they missed, I think they (Mphahlele) hit the upright, and then it was more like a wake-up call,” Zwane told SuperSport TV after the game.

“And then the boys started to put the foot on the ball and we started creating chances and we got this one with Mshini (Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who scored in the 80th minute to seal the win).

“Because we knew that bringing in Mshini, bringing Happy [Mashiane] and [Kgaogelo] Sekgota (Chiefs’ three substitutions) - you know they had been a little bit flat, so we can capitalise on that, and we managed to get the second goal.”

Zwane felt Chiefs could have added more goals, but he also credited his side’s defensive efforts for keeping out a feisty Maritzburg side.

“In the end Happy could have buried that [chance], kill the game off, we were just unfortunate, we could have even scored more. Khama as well, one-v-one situation, Keagan as well,” said the Amakhosi assistant coach.

“They (Maritzburg) were on top of us for 15 minutes in the second half and could have got something. But I think the defence was switched on and we managed to keep a clean sheet.”