The Zimbabwean and three other players were absent when Amakhosi visited Marumo Gallants last weekend

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has given an injury update on forward Khama Billiat as well as the status of Reeve Frosler, Siyabonga Ngezana and Cole Alexander.

The trio was available when the Soweto giants played against Marumo Gallants in Rustenburg last weekend.

Billiat was a notable absentee due to a knee injury while Ngezana and Alexander were battling bouts of flu.

“Defender Reeve Frosler is still out injured,” said Zwane as per SunSport.

“He is joined by attacker Khama Billiat who suffered a knee injury. Siyabonga Ngezana and Cole Alexander have been ruled out due to a bout of flu, while midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has been given time off by the technical team as he’s dealing with a family bereavement.”

Billiat has played six Premier Soccer League games while Ngezana has played five but Alexander has not been a regular, with just two matches under his belt.

Frosler has been involved in five battles while Ngcobo has played a match more.

Chiefs host SuperSport United on Saturday and it would be seen if Billiat, Frosler, Ngezana, and Alexander will be available.

The injury to Billiat comes as Zwane has been trying out a combination between the Zimbabwean, Keagan Dolly and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

The three are yet to gel as Zwane seeks solutions upfront where Ashley du Preez and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana are yet to take off.

On Monday the Soweto giants announced the absence of Ngcobo who has been given compassionate leave.

“It saddens us to announce the passing of Khanyisani Nimrod Ngcobo; Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo’s beloved father,” confirmed Chiefs.

“He passed away on Friday 9 September. Our thoughts are with Mshini and his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”