Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane issues injury update on Nurkovic and Manyama

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane is pleased with the recovery of forwards Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama from their respective injuries.

Nurkovic underwent surgery on his groin in September last year and he was expected to return in November.

But Zwane says the Serbian hitman is “coming up well” as the Soweto giants resumed training last week.

Manyama was also injured in December after returning from another injury spell but now “looks good" according to the 48-year-old tactician.

“So far so good in terms of the response from the boys. It hasn’t been easy obviously because we are coming back from a situation [Covid-19 outbreak],” Zwane told Chiefs’ media department.

“And of course getting about 10 to 12 days of rest, spending some time with our families gave us the opportunity to reflect. Coming back now this year and also for the second round of the PSL games, it’s going to be demanding.

“I think in our six days of training now the boys are not looking bad, they look good, even those who are coming from injuries like Samir, are coming up well. Lebo also looks good. From the sessions, the boys have responded positively and we are looking forward to the games.”

The return of Nurkovic and Manyama would see Amakhosi having a full complement of forwards with Leonardo Castro having also returned from injury, while Lazarous Kambole is also available.

That’s what head coach Stuart Baxter will need going into the more demanding stage of the Premier Soccer League campaign. A player like Khama Billiat would likely revert to his role as a winger or attacking midfielder with the team's strikers available for selection.

When injury struck, Nurkovic had played just four league games while Manyama had made seven appearances including one start and both forwards are yet to score this term.

Zwane is hoping for a full house in their camp as they brace themselves for a more challenging stage of the league campaign.

“Obviously we will be in camp for about 11 days if not 12 and we will take it from there. Hopefully, we will not experience some bad injuries in camp and by the time we play our next game, we will have everyone available for selection,” said Zwane.

Defender Sifiso Hlanti is yet to recover from a long-term injury.