The 32-year-old missed Amakhosi’s visit to Marumo Gallants and will also be absent against SuperSport United on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed when they expect attacker Khama Billiat to be back from injury.

The Zimbabwean is nursing a knee injury which he picked up against AmaZulu two weeks ago.

Zwane is now hoping the Fifa international period will help Billiat to fully recover and return when Amakhosi host Usuthu in the MTN8 quarter-final, first leg on October 1.

“We are still missing Khama [against SuperSport United on Saturday],” Zwane told Chiefs’ website.

“Khama should be back in about two weeks. Then we have the Fifa break which will give him time to recover fully and recharge his batteries.”

Billiat has, however, not been impressive this season in which he has struggled for form and is yet to score in seven games across all competitions while managing just one assist.

Even his attacking partner Keagan Dolly has also not been at his best this term and in Billiat’s absence against SuperSport on Saturday, the Bafana Bafana man might not be the answer to their attacking woes.

Those are some of the problems Zwane has been trying to fix in his team and now they face opposition that has picked up form.

And they come up against Matsatsantsa who have been dominating them in recent seasons.

“Yes, those games have always been difficult for us - they were more like our hoodoo team - and we are expecting a tough one on Saturday,” added Zwane.

“They have been doing very well, managing to grind out results away from home, and also at home, so it shows they have assembled a good team that plays with energy. They also have a good technical team. But overall, as a club, we are looking forward to the game.”

SuperSport are led former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt who would be keen to show the Soweto giants what they are missing after they fired him in May 2021 following eight months at the helm.