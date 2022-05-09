Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane insists a local coach would be ideal for Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane believes local coaches who were “where these players are coming from” would be perfect for the Amakhosi job.

Following the sacking of Stuart Baxter, the Soweto giants are led by caretaker coaches Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

They are expected to name permanent personnel to take charge at Naturena before the start of next season.

“We have to empower our own people. We start there, we have to empower our own people. We have to groom our coaches,” said Zwane as per Far Post.

“I mean, teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, as you can see, there is coach Fadlu [Davids] there, there is coach Mandla [Ncikazi] there. Just a little bit of patience, and things will change for the better.”

“But also, this side, we have good coaches that can come and help Kaizer Chiefs, why not? Look, our coaches understand where these players come from.

“We are dealing with a lot of sensitive issues in this country, and a lot of people take those things for granted. And I can tell you, we have so many challenges as a nation let alone life in general.

"So, you have to know where these boys come from.”

Zwane and Sheppard have struggled since being handed the responsibility to coach Chiefs for the rest of the season.

The duo has guided Amakhosi to one win, a draw and three defeats, leaving their credentials under serious scrutiny.

Their traditional rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are led by local tacticians working under co-coaching arrangements.

Sundowns have three coaches including Steve Komphela who was once in charge of Amakhosi.

“I have a special relationship with coach Steve,” Zwane added.

“Coach Steve, as you know, he was my coach. When I came here, he was the assistant coach to coach Muhsin [Ertugral] and before then actually, I knew him as one of the leaders, as you know – he was one of my favourite defenders.

“From that time he went into the national team, and when I was caught up in the national team with Carlos Queiroz, he was assistant to him at the time and we bonded very well, we became very close.

“It so happened that he joined the club and the chemistry was second to none, from that moment we shared a lot and we’re very close. The gap between the reserve and first team was very close also.

“We’d play friendly matches between both teams and share ideas, actually he played a huge role in helping, coach Steve. Not only him but there are also many other coaches who played a role

“But coach Steve for the fact that he was head coach at Kaizer Chiefs, we had that relationship, even now we still talk, we share a lot of things. We are all students of the game.”

Chiefs are now preparing to make a short trip to Sekhukhune United on Saturday for their penultimate league game of the season.