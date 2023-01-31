Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane hints at major changes in defence

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has hinted they might have found a permanent solution to their problematic defence.

Chiefs' defence has been problematic this season

Zwane changed things vs Royal AM and they did not concede

The Amakhosi coach hints at changes being permanent

WHAT HAPPENED? Against Royal AM on Sunday, Zwane shook things up at centre-back by dropping Zitha Kwinika while pairing Siyabonga Ngezana and Edmilson Dove. Kwinika and Dove were the regulars in central defence before their Royal AM clash.

With Chiefs avoiding conceding in the Premier Soccer League 2-0 victory, Zwane praised the new set-up at the back and hinted at making permanent changes.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “I must give credit to our defence... the central pairing of Dove and Siya [Ngezana],” said Zwane as per Sowetan Live. “In terms of the organisation and making sure that there was no space in behind, they managed to control the space in front of them and behind them.

“That also gave confidence to our midfielders that if the ball bypassed them, they knew that those guys [Dove and Ngezana] would win one-on-one battles.”

AND WHAT MORE? While Zwane is happy about how his central defenders were solid against Royal AM, he could be in a fix in their next match.

Amakhosi might face problems at right-back if Reeve Frosler does not recover from a suspected broken cheek. There are also concerns about Dillan Solomon’s shoulder.

“The worrying factor from this match is losing two key players in the right-back position,” Zwane said.

“I am not too sure what happened with Frosler but he might have broken his cheek. Solomons, I think there’s a shoulder dislocation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Amakhosi defence has been considered problematic in recent seasons and they have been looking for solutions without success.

They have conceded 21 goals in 18 league games. Interestingly, Kwinika and Dove were signed before the start of the season and with the rate at which Amakhosi have been conceding goals, Zwane would not want them to be rated as flops.

As efforts to stabilise their defence continue, the Amakhosi coach has moved to sign SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpage

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Chiefs now prepare to visit TS Galaxy on Sunday hoping they remain solid at the back and build on last weekend’s victory.