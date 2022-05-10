Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane hailed by Orlando Pirates legend Mothibi

Former Orlando Pirates forward James Mothibi has been impressed by Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane and feels Amakhosi's younger players “stand a good chance to do well” under the former midfielder.

Following Chiefs’ 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, Mothibi was left with praise for the Soweto giants.

The ex-Buccaneers forward feels younger players at Amakhosi will thrive under Zwane who, together with his co-coach Dillon Sheppard, have been giving players like Sabelo Radebe, Nkisingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane playing chances.

“Look, I would like to talk to you about Chiefs because I was very impressed with how the team played against Sundowns,” said Mothibi as per Soccer Laduma.

“They were top class, and I don’t know why they have not been performing like that throughout the season. It’s been proven again that under Arthur Zwane, Chiefs players can perform, and I am happy for the younger players because they stand a good chance of playing and doing well under him.’

Mothibi believes the Chiefs coaches have allowed players to play with some freedom as he compared them to coaches from yesteryear.

“Some coaches tend to restrict our players too much and frustrate them by not allowing them to use their natural talent by saying that they want them to stick to modern football,’ Mothibi added.

“Some of us never grew up playing like that and to be expected to play that way at a professional level can be difficult and can limit the ability of some of our players.

"Sometimes modern football needs to be complemented with street football as that has always been our way of playing.”

Chiefs are now preparing to face Sekhukhune United on Saturday and it will be seen if the coaches can guide the team to an impressive performance as they did against Sundowns.