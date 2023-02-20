Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane finds excuse as he blames defenders for Golden Arrows defeat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has exonerated his goalkeeper Brandon Petersen following Sunday’s 3-2 defeat by Golden Arrows.

Chiefs conceded three goals vs Arrows

Some shambolic defending saw Chiefs being punished

Zwane noted it and blames his men at the back

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs twice surrendered their lead to allow Arrows to stage a comeback and claim victory in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium. It was a horror show by Chiefs defenders who struggled to help their team hang on to their lead.

They were punished by a skilful Ntsako Makhubela as well as Knox Mutizwa who grabbed a brace. The Soweto giants were missing the services of injured defenders Reeve Frosler and Erick Mathoho, as well as Edmilson Dove who had flu.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Realistically we can't blame him [Petersen] for conceding three goals,” said Zwane as per SABC Sport. “I think the defenders should've done better, as well as helped the midfielders. It's our responsibility now to lift him up because he's been doing really well. There's nothing he could've done in all those goals.

"At times we defended well, and at times we did not defend as a team. A lot of decision-making was very poor from our side, which is something we need to continue working on. And look at, when the energy levels drop, how do we manage the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The absence of some Chiefs defenders showed the Soweto giants’ lack of depth in their squad. With Mathoho and Dove out, Zwane was forced to select Austin Dube to play his first match of the season.

Dube appeared unsettled especially when Chiefs conceded Arrows’ first goal scored by Makhubela. Already, Zwane had adjusted his defence by redeploying Siyabonga Ngezana to the right-back position to step in for injured Frosler.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? A tougher assignment await Amakhosi on Saturday when they take on Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs go into this match on the backdrop of a two-match winless run in the PSL, hoping it will not take away their confidence.