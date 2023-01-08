Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane facing quadruple attacking concern

Inconsistent Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana seems to be Amakhosi’s best bet for a goal as the rest of their forwards continue to fire blanks

The flagging form of Kaizer Chiefs attackers Khama Billiat, Ashley du Preez, Keagan Dolly and Kgaogelo Sekgota must be giving Arthur Zwane sleepless nights.

Billiat has struggled throughout the season to find top form and has recently had his progress further hampered by injury.

The former Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker has three assists but is yet to score in 11 league and cup games.

In addition, there is uncertainty over the Zimbabwean's future at the club as he contract is set to expire in six months' time.

Meanwhile Du Preez, brought in from Stellenbosch FC in the off-season, has faded after what had initially been a promising start.

A lack of composure has been his downfall and he's another who has been in and out the starting XI.

In total he has played 14 games for Amakhosi, scoring three and assisting twice. Not the worst record, but not the kind of form which is going to make Chiefs a serious threat again.

Sekgota is another whose form has dipped - at one point he was in the Bafana setup, now he's been left on the bench with the underwhelming Kamohelo Mahlatsi getting the nod instead.

Sekgota has two assists and is yet to score in 17 games overall this season, also not good enough for a forward player, even if he has put in some decent performances.

Dolly has the best numbers of the four mentioned players - 18 games, four goals, two assists.

However, his best performances came earlier this season and he's also seemingly struggling to find his top form - on Saturday against Sekhukhune United he was pulled off after only an hour. Dolly has netted only one goal in his last eight appearances.

The Bimenyimana enigma

Adding to the puzzle Zwane has to solve up front is Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

The Burundi international does have seven goals - so he can't really be counted as an 'attacking concern'. However, his tendency to miss easy chances is not helping Amakhosi's cause, even if he is good at taking up promising positions in the box.

With the January transfer window open, Zwane and his technical team will be aware of the poor attacking return and will almost be definitely be considering reinforcements.

It’s not easy though to find reliable and available scorers, and so the coaches may also need to try and coax more out of their existing options.