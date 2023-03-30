Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane explains main reason why Amakhosi are 22 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has compared his side to Premier Soccer League log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT HAPPENED? With seven games remaining before the season ends, the Brazilians are 22 points clear of second-placed SuperSport United. They have 20 points more than Orland Pirates and Chiefs who are in position three and four respectively.

While Sundowns appear to be in a class of their own in the PSL with Soweto giants Chiefs and Pirates struggling to catch-up with them, Zwane has made a daring comparison between his side and the Tshwane giants.

The Amakhosi coach believes they are the second-best team to Masandawana and are only inferior in terms of burying scoring chances.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “We do have the quality, and yes, when you are Kaizer Chiefs and sometimes things are not going your way [questions will arise] because people expect Chiefs to be up there competing for the No.1 spot,” said Zwane as per Times Live.

“When things are not going your way, people will always doubt the quality but I will say it again: when you look at the number of chances we have created this season we are probably the second-best after Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The only difference is that Sundowns took 80% of their chances and we only scored 30%.”

AND WHAT MORE? Zwane points out their defence as the other reason why Sundowns have recorded more favourable results than them.

“And when it comes to defending, we have been very sloppy,” Zwane said. “When you look at all the goals we have conceded, it’s not that teams punished us.

"They punished us because we gave them the ball to punish us. It’s not that they outplayed or outclassed us. Yes, we have had poor performances in terms of games where we were maybe blowing hot and cold on the field, but still we created a number of chances.

“If you look at the games we played, most of them we have dominated and we were just unfortunate not to win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Most of what Zwane has said is, however, not something new. Bemoaning dominating games, not taking chances and a sloppy defence has become like trademark remarks.

But it looks like there has been no remedy to the problems he consistently points out. Perhaps, new signings could be the solution to problems Chiefs player constantly repeat.

In fixing his defence, Zwane has already signed SuperSport vice-captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract. Also, there are reports Chiefs have completed the signing of another central defender Given Msimango.

Up the field, Cape Town City attacking midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane is said to be on his way to Naturena.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi host Stellenbosch FC on Saturday as they seek for a rare fourth straight league victory.