Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane explains challenges of building winning team while trying to win

The tactician is of the opinion the club’s poor start is down to the changes he is implementing but remains positive of good results in future

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained the difficulties he is facing trying to build a winning team while pleasing the club’s demanding fans at the same time.

Chiefs have had a less than impressive start to the 2022-23 season, winning just two of their opening five matches while losing the other three, but Zwane has called for patience since he is still laying the foundations for a successful future.

Amakhosi lost 2-0 to Cape Town City on Tuesday, adding pressure on Zwane, but he believes everyone associated with the club should be ready for some short-term pain if they want long-term gain.

“That foundation when it is solid then it will be easy for us going forward,” Zwane told SABC.

“To say even when we want to bring the players, there will be that foundation or the profiling of players will be easy in terms of the style of play, to say, we want that player and that player.

“We won’t just bring in a player because he is doing well in his respective team at that moment. So that’s what we trying to do but I have no doubt as soon we get into the groove as soon as the players settle, some of them, as soon as we have everyone available with less injuries and suspensions.”

Chiefs face Stellenbosch in the quarter-final of the MTN8 on Sunday and fans are keen for the club to end their seven-year trophy drought. However, Zwane is more focused on building a team for the future.

“I think we will get it right. I have no doubts, I am positive about it and even the boys. We can’t allow the situation right now to overshadow what we are doing right because of the results,” he added

“We are blowing hot and cold in terms of getting the results, we know that we are on the right track and we will get it right very soon.”

Chiefs have made a host of singings after releasing 12 players at the end of last season but the new acquisitions have yet to get going, with the team scoring five goals, three of them coming in the 3-0 win over Maritzburg United, while conceding seven so far.

The Glamour Boys started the season with a 1-0 loss to Royal AM before the victory over Maritzburg but were given a reality check by champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who thrashed them 4-0. They recovered to beat Richards Bay 1-0 but failed to go past Cape Town City on Tuesday.