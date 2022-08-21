The 24-year-old Burundi international is the second striker to arrive at Naturena during the current transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says signing striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was not a “desperate” measure by the club.

Bimenyimana was confirmed as a Chiefs player last week amid reports he was going elsewhere after spending three weeks training at Naturena.

A nomadic striker, who played for five clubs in the last three years, the Burundian arrived at Chiefs as a free agent and without a glowing scoring record.

But Zwane has moved in to defend the decision to sign Bimenyimana, while also explaining why it took time for the lanky forward to seal his Chiefs deal.

“The player that we just brought in, Caleb. Obviously, we saw Caleb, we spent about three weeks with Caleb and we were impressed,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

“But we didn’t want to rush into things because we were still looking. We are avoiding a situation of this quick-fix thing that you maybe bring in a player because of maybe desperation, we’re not desperate.

“And yeah, I believe that Caleb is going to help us this season. He’s the type of a striker that when we want him on top he does that. When we want him maybe as a number 10, he still has those qualities to help us.

“That’s why we had to wait for the right moment and be sure as to whether he’s the right player for us. I believe he’s one of the good players.”

Bimenyimana becomes the second striker to be signed by Chiefs during the current transfer window after Ashley du Preez.

With the Burundian yet to secure his work permit and Du Preez injured, Chiefs had no outright striker when they beat Richards Bay 1-0 on Saturday.

“You could even see today [Saturday], even if we didn’t have a number nine,” Zwane added.

“But we look like we can come up with something and our players as well, they must know they will have to improvise because there will be games where the number nine gets a red card and then what do you do?

“If your number nine is not doing well, gone are those days that your number nine once you have a front-three, any of your front-three can play number nine.

“One of them can play as a false nine because that’s where the game is going or where the game has been right now if you look at all the top teams.

"We’ve responded very, very well in terms of individual performances, I’m proud of the boys.”

Chiefs now prepare to visit Cape Town City on Tuesday.