Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane confirms Nurkovic & Ngcobo injuries ahead of Marumo Gallants clash

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker co-coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed the unavailability of two players for Tuesday’s Premier Soccer League match against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium.

Samir Nurkovic will not take part in the match due to a “niggling injury” he picked up in their last match against Cape Town City.

He was injured after coming on as a 54th-minute substitute for Leonardo Castro.

Also absent will be Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who was injured during the same match in which he played 78 minutes before Sabelo Radebe replaced him.

“It’s about motivating the players, as much as the games are coming thick and fast and we are also experiencing injuries in the camp,” Zwane told the Chiefs website.

“There are five players on three yellow cards. Those who are not available for this game are Samir [Nurkovic], who has a niggling injury.

“Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is also not available for selection, he’s got an injury. We have those who have been out, like Lebo [Manyama] and [Sfiso] Hlanti. Happy Mashiane will come in and will start on the bench.”

Chiefs will also be without Dumisani Zuma, who was suspended on Monday after being “found to have transgressed the club’s code of conduct.”

It is the second time for the midfielder to face disciplinary action after he was also suspended in November 2021 following a brush with the law for drunk driving.

The latest development comes as Zuma was getting game time as Chiefs sought solutions to end their rough patch.

Zwane explains why their life has been difficult in recent games.

“What has been our downfall is the habit of ball watching when we are defending. It has cost us in our games, where we concede cheap goals,” said Zwane.

“When we’re switched on – when we’re always ready to pick up the second balls and to play that forward pass – we look more effective. That is why at training we ended up saying to them let us play one-touch football, that will force you to be in support.

“We just hope we can take that into the game. It gives us the advantage that even when we lose possession we remain on the front foot and can easily counter-press. If we can take that into the game, we fancy our chances. There have been a lot of good things in [recent] games, apart from the goals we’ve conceded.”

They now welcome Marumo Gallants who have also been struggling in their recent league games but are buoyed by reaching the Nedbank Cup final.

“The boys are looking forward to the game. We’ve not been getting the results, but the energy levels look super. We just hope they can take the same energy into the game and give us a positive result,” Zwane added.