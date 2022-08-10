The Soweto giants were in relentless mode as they dismissed their visitors from KwaZulu-Natal

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has indicated competition in his squad means even established players aren't guaranteed playing time.

This comes after Chiefs beat Maritzburg United 3-0 in a Premier Soccer League match with Ashley du Preez, Keagan Dolly and Mduduzi Shabalala scoring.

It was a game Njabulo Blom started from the bench while veteran midfielder Cole Alexander was an unused substitute.

Zwane also commented on substituting star attacker Dolly with 10 minutes to go as he emphasises that no player is guaranteed minutes.

“[Kgaogelo] Sekgota came in today [Tuesday], we substituted Keagan Dolly and he went in there and gave us what we expected of him. As I said it’s a healthy competition and it starts from training,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

Meanwhile, Zwane explained why Blom was on the bench Dillon Solomons started at right-back.

The Amakhosi coach says Blom had a “terrible game” in the previous game against Royal AM.

“When it comes to Njabulo, he knows very well that he had a terrible game by his standards,” Zwane added.

“[But] those things they do happen, they happen to the best players in the world. From the beginning of the season, in pre-season, all the players were told we’re going to create competition.

“There is no player that will leave his home, knowing he’ll just walk into the first XI. Everyone will have to dig deeper. Everyone will have to show that he’s good enough to play for a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ calibre and all the players they knew very well.

“Njabulo knew as well, if he doesn’t perform, more especially in his position as right-back, there is Reeve [Frosler], there is Solomons who did very well today, so he must up his game and it goes to everyone, not only him, to all the players.”

Chiefs now plan to visit defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns for Saturday’s league match at Loftus Versfeld.