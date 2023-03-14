Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has responded to Junior Khanye's criticism of his job as Amakhosi trainer.

Zwane has been enduring a difficult stint as Chiefs coach

Khanye believes he is not the right man for Chiefs

Zwane has hit back at ex-teammate Khanye

WHAT HAPPENED? Khanye has repeatedly said Zwane is not the right man for Chiefs after the 49-year-old was appointed Amakhosi coach at the end of last season.

Ex-Chiefs winger Khanye was sharply critical of Zwane’s appointment, insisting another coach would have been better for the Soweto giants.

When Zwane got down to business in the transfer market, Khanye felt his former teammate was signing the wrong players. As Amakhosi struggle for consistence, Khanye rarely approves of Chiefs’ team selections on matchdays as well as tactics.

Perhaps feeling the pressure, Zwane has now responded to his former teammate at Amakhosi.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Critics are part of the game; that is his opinion. I respect his opinion as a former player,” said Zwane as per FARPost.

“And by the way, who am I to go down to the level of Junior Khanye? You understand what I’m saying? So this is football, and I respect everyone.

“We respect each other, so that’s his opinion, and I love it. For the fact that he’s saying what he thinks, but people are not the same.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Khanye is the most vocal, it is not only him who has criticised Zwane. Last week, former Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral had a go at the Amakhosi tactician on the issue of failing to get the best out of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

Also recently, Farouk Khan was not impressed with the way Amakhosi have been grinding out results while focusing on Zwane’s approach to games.

In January, former Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer suggested Zwane has no spine and is having player signings imposed on him by his superiors at Naturena.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Chiefs now prepare to travel to KwaZulu-Natal for their next league game against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Zwane would be happy they have won their last three games and would hope that will inspire them against the Team of Choice.