Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane breaks silence after losing Blom to St Louis City in surprise move

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has broken his silence after losing one of his key players to St Louis City.

Chiefs and Blom failed to reach an agreement over a new deal

The Soweto-born star was a permanent fixture in Zwane's team

Blom spent eight years with the Soweto giants

WHAT HAPPENED? Njabulo Blom's move to the new Major League Soccer club has come as a surprise as the Soweto giants were expected to keep him beyond next month's transfer window.

The defensive midfielder, who failed to reach an agreement with Chiefs management over a new deal, was an integral part of Zwane's team having made 13 appearances across all competitions this term.

Having coached Blom in the club's reserve team and first team, Zwane wished the 23-year-old well and backed him to succeed in the USA.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: “I’ve known Njabulo since he was 15 years old. He’s a hard-working player, a focused player. Given the opportunity, he grabbed it with both hands," Zwane told the club's media department.

"We are glad for him that he is going to another level, where he believes he will be taking his game to another level. It’s high time we as a nation export our players.

"Njabulo got the opportunity and we wish him well. We know he is going to represent the brand very well in America at his new team," he continued.

"More than anything we wish him well in his future endeavours. We know he is not going to let us down, because he is a soldier of note."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his time with Chiefs first team, Blom impressed with his versatility, commitment, tackling and passing abilities.

The former South Africa under-20 international operated as a hard-working right-back under former Amakhosi coaches Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter.

However, Blom arguably played some of his best football after being redeployed to midfield by Zwane and his exploits attracted interest from City who have since signed him.

He was nominated for the 2020-21 Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player accolade having also helped Chiefs clinch the 2017-18 Multichoice Shield Cup.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BLOM?: The talented player is set to travel to the USA where he will meet his new club teammates.

MLS will soon announce its fixtures for the 2023 season with the league expected to start in February.