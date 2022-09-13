The former Amakhosi reserve team coach remains hopeful that his side will soon turn the corner with a clash against SuperSport looming

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane thinks Zitha Kwinika should have done better in the build-up to his side conceding against Marumo Gallants over the weekend.





The Glamour Boys extended their winless run to three matches in the Premier Soccer League when they drew 1-1 with a struggling Bahlaba Ba Ntwa side at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.





Zwane's side conceded after Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was afforded time and space to play a pass that deflected off Kwinika and Mahlatsi Makudubela ran on to score to hand Gallants the lead.





"We're still making costly mistakes," Zwane said on Sowetan on Tuesday - a few days after slamming Ashley du Preez following the game.





"We also say when there's no pressure on the ball, just drop and centre. The ball was going to come to our players if Zitha had done that...all our defenders were just standing.





"I am obviously disappointed because it's one game I believe we could have done better in terms of collecting maximum points.''





Zwane, who is in his first coaching job in the PSL, remains hopeful that his side will soon turn the corner with a PSL match against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday looming.





"We will keep grinding. We know we could have done better," the Meadowlands-born tactician added.





"I am positive things will change for the better because there's a light at the end of the tunnel... we're getting into the final third. It's a work in progress."





The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach has taken charge of eight Chiefs matches across all competitions this term - winning two, drawing three and losing three.