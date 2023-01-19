Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane begs for patience, gives Arsenal’s patience on Arteta as an example

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane has pleaded for patience amid growing pressure on his job following a slump in form.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs have not won in their last two Premier Soccer League games and that has diminished their hopes of winning the league title. After losing 1-0 to Sekhukhune United and the 4-0 thumping by AmaZulu, the Soweto giants have further drifted from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to 19 points.

That has seen calls for Zwane’s sacking growing from angry Chiefs fans.

However, the Amakhosi tactician has asked for more time while giving Premier League leaders Arsenal as an example to follow.

The Gunners showed patience with manager Mikel Arteta despite underwhelming results, and are now reaping the rewards.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “To be quite honest, I’m not worried [about being sacked], we have a plan as a club, a plan that needs to be executed – if we look back, for how many years have we tried to hit the ground running? Did it work for the club? It didn’t work,” Zwane told the media, as per iDiski Times.

“Whether you like it or not we have to do something and there are teams you can make an example of in Europe, look at Arsenal, why are they doing so well now? Because they had so much patience and belief in whoever they put in there.

“They give him the opportunity and space to try and work things out and you can see the results yourself. I don’t want to compare… I’m not saying we can do what Arsenal are doing, I’m just making an example.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since the 2003/04 season, Chiefs are looking to end a PSL title drought that has run since they were crowned 2014/15 champions.

This is Zwane’s first season as Chiefs head coach and he might survive the axe on a technicality that he is still building and trying to stabilise his squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Zwane is preparing his side to cause an upset on Saturday when Chiefs face Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

If Amakhosi win, that would surely be a morale booster going forward, and would doubtless help ease the pressure on Zwane.