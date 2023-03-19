Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane and Orlando Pirates’ Riveiro clash over PSL pause during Fifa period

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro are not agreeing on the upcoming Fifa international break.

The PSL is going on a break this week

Chiefs and Pirates will be back in action April

Their coaches are not agreeing on the break

WHAT HAPPENED? This week, Premier Soccer League action will be paused to pave way for upcoming international games. Pirates have three players in Hugo Broos Bafana Bafana squad while Chiefs have no single player in the South Africa national team.

But Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Edmilson Dove will be on international duty with their respective national teams Burundi and Mozambique respectively.

Riveiro would be hoping his two defenders Nkosinathi Sibisi and Innocent Maela as well as wideman Monnapule Saleng return not injured from the Bafana camp.

While Roveiro believes the Fifa break is what they need to refresh his players, Zwane feels it will disturb their momentum.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “It is an opportunity to refresh legs and minds, we are not going to have much rest because we have a lot of things to do,” said Riveiro as per Times Live. The Richards Bay game is coming very soon and it is going got be difficult.

“We have to [train during the break] without our international players who are with their national teams; we are proud to send those players to the national teams. We will try to keep the players fit and have our internal competition at the end of the week where we are not playing for points but to keep players hungry.”

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “My only worry now is we were gaining the momentum now and we’re going to lose the momentum now again because we going to be off for two weeks,” said Zwane.

“And let’s hope this time around when we come back we’re going to come back stronger and better than now because my worry is the momentum we were gaining that we might lose when we come back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs dominated the headlines last week when none of their players made it in Hugo Broos’ 23-man squad. It summed up how Amakhosi have been struggling in recent seasons. That their players are not good enough for Bafana shows there could be a crisis at Naturena.

While Amakhosi players are failing to make the cut in Broos squad, Mamelodi Sunsowns provided eight players to the national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS & PIRATES? The Soweto giants will be training during the Fifa break preparing to resume league business.

Chiefs will host Stellenbosch FC on April 1 while Pirates visit Richards Bay on the same day.