Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane elated as Amakhosi ‘suffocated Orlando Pirates' in Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Orlando Pirates are a “quality” side but claims they reduced their opponents to just a common team.

Chiefs ended a three-match winless run

Zwane comments on crucial win

In-form Pirates were outclassed

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs edged Pirates 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday to claim Soweto Derby bragging rights. Yusuf Maart’s wonder goal carried the day for Amakhosi who won their fourth successive Soweto Derby clash. While the match was played with a slow tempo, Zwane feels they outclassed their old foes.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We came here knowing it wasn’t going to be easy. We had to come up with a plan, give them space because they have dangerous players,” said Zwane as per SABC Sport. “Our guys executed the plan perfectly. We managed to suffocate a team of Pirates’ quality and made them ordinary on the day.

“We had two clear-cut chances. We could have buried them, but we didn’t. We started slow, which was a worrying factor for me. But we lifted the boys and they responded positively. The game was equally balanced in the second half. We gave them time, and they allowed us time as well.

“But overall great movement from our transition game. Mshini [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] gave us the balance we needed because we needed someone that can connect with the front three at the right time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a crucial win for Chiefs who climbed to position three on the PSL table and stayed close to the leading pack of Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay. They could, however, lose that position if SuperSport at least draw with Swallows FC on Sunday. The win over Pirates also ended Amakhosi’s winless run in three matches across all competitions.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Chiefs have another date with Pirates on November 12 in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-finals. The Carling Cup is a one-day event and the final will be played soon after the semi-finals. After that, Amakhosi will go for the PSL break inspired by the 2022 Fifa World Cup.