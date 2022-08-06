Amakhosi have made a lot of changes to their squad during the off-season, but it seems they could still do more business before the window closes

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has conceded his side are at least one player short, following their defeat to Royal AM on Saturday night.

The Soweto side created some decent chances to score, but the likes of Ashley du Preez and Khama Billiat were less than clinical up front while Keagan Dolly was off his best.

What was noticeable in the game was Chiefs' lack of physical presence; they've lost some big strong players, both in defence and in attack in the off-season, and Zwane has admitted to a problem area up front.

"We are still looking (for a new player). You can see the way we want to play,” Zwane told SuperSport TV after the game in Durban.

“We don't just want a striker that will come and be like the same players that we have.

"We need someone who is strong on the ball, someone who is a good header of ball, who can hold the ball for us, to join in at high speed. And that will give us that different dimension."

Despite the lack of a targetman, Chiefs did create some good chances and Zwane was frustrated by the lack of cutting edge his players exhibited.

"Right now we have more speedy players. If they can be a little more clinical it would have been a different story altogether," the former Amakhosi winger continued.

Among the players that Amakhosi parted ways with over the past couple of months were Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic, both of them big strong men capable of threatening aerially and holding up play with their back to goal.

“It’s our first game and I think we are on the right track,” Zwane added. “I’m proud of the boys’ effort. I think they gave their all today, unfortunately it wasn’t to be.”

Next up for the Glamour Boys are Maritzburg United – that match takes place at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.