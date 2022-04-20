Kaizer Chiefs coach tips starlet Shabalala to shine in Spain and Belgium

Kaizer Chiefs reserve team coach Vela Khumalo has described midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala as a “special player” and is convinced the youngster will be signed by a European club.

Shabalala travelled to Belgium last week for a trial stint with second-tier side KVC Westerlo.

After that, he will travel to Spain where he is expected to train with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“I’m sure Mdu [Shabalala] won’t come back to South Africa. I don’t know if they will take him in Belgium or Spain, but they will be intrigued by his talent,” said Khumalo as per Far Post.

“The way he is and his talent is what makes him a special player. He’s not only a talented footballer but he’s got the determination.

“I did not want to play him when we played Chippa, but he begged me to say he wanted to play for the last time; that’s the kind of player he is. He always wants to work.”

Shabalala’s opportunity to play in Europe comes as he has been struggling to break into the Soweto giants’ first team.

He was training with the Chiefs first team in November and December 2021 after the club was hit by Covid-19.

That saw him making it to the bench when Chiefs hosted Sekhukhune United.

The starlet was then recognised to be included in the Warriors squad for the DStv Compact Cup to fill in a quota reserved for reserve team players.

Joining Shabalala on the trip to Europe was reserve team goalkeeper Bontle Molefe who will try out his luck at Belgian top-flight league side Royal Antwerp.

“I wish them luck, him and Bontle Molefe. That’s our job at Chiefs. Apart from trying to collect points every weekend, we need to produce players who can compete in Europe,” Khumalo said.

“Their success will open doors for other Chiefs players abroad. On top of that, their departure will open doors for others within the team to work hard so that they can be like Shabalala and Bontle.”