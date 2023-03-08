Kaizer Chiefs coach supports Broos’ Bafana Bafana selection amid outcry from Amakhosi fans

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has backed Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos’ squad despite selecting only one Amakhosi player to the team.

The Chiefs coach called for backing towards Bafana

Amakhosi had only one player called up by Broos

Chiefs’ fans were disappointed by the selection

WHAT HAPPENED? Broos named his 35-man preliminary squad on Tuesday in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia, with only goalkeeper Brandon Petersen selected among the Glamour Boys’ players.

The decision was met by surprise among Chiefs’ fans, given the likes of Keagan Dolly and Kgaogelo Sekgota have been regulars before, added to the fact that even the uncapped Petersen could be dropped from the final squad, which would leave the club without a player in the national team.

Sheppard is, however, looking at the positives and has called for support towards Broos’ squad even if he feels the decision to leave out a number of his players is an indication that the Soweto giants need to pull up their socks.

WHAT DID HE SAY: “We’re all here for the nation and it’s up to the coach to select who he feels that’s going to do the nation proud,” Sheppard said, as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

“We are there to support him. Of course, as a coach, we’d love to see our players in the national team but the [Bafana] coach has got to make a selection and we’ve got to support that selection.

“And of course, we’ve got to work hard to improve our players that our players can be up there for selection.

“But like I said, it’s important for us, as a nation we are together and we will support the decision of the coach. Yes, we will work harder to make sure he will select more of our players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have had a poor season with their key players out of form and they are now paying the price with their non-inclusion into the national team.

Arthur Zwane’s side men have been inconsistent, failing to mount a title challenge after a great promise before the start of the season, and are left fighting for second place with four other teams in SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and Richards Bay, as well as the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs will be looking to seal a ticket to the Nedbank Cup quarter-final when they face lower league side Casric Stars on Sunday.