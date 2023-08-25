Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki sticks with Petersen despite calls to replace him with Khune - 'You don't just make changes'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is adamant Brandon Petersen will remain his first-choice goalkeeper despite recent flaws..

Petersen has been error-prone

Fans wanted a change in goal

Ntseki makes his decision

WHAT HAPPENED: Petersen has made costly mistakes in the most recent matches, something that has put him and the technical bench under pressure.

The custodian gave away an easy goal against Mamelodi Sundowns before conceding an own goal in the club's recent loss to TS Galaxy.

A section of Amakhosi faithful believes Ntseki should crack the whip and replace Petersen with veteran keeper Itumeleng Khune.

Article continues below

The tactician, however, has a different opinion on the matter.

WHAT HE SAID: "When you look at his ability as a goalkeeper, he has done very well for the team, even in the past few games, but the concentration levels were a bit down," Ntseki told the media.

Next Match PSL KZC AMZ Info

"It is not only him that made mistakes that led us to lose the game [against Galaxy]. I think it’s the whole team.

"If you look at it, it’s a series of mistakes that led him to make the last mistake that we normally look at to be his mistake.

"He has been in the game for some time now. As coaches, we need to be there for the players. This is what we are doing to help him understand that mistakes like this will always be costly, but these are mistakes that we have to eliminate in our game," Ntseki continued.

"Also, when it comes to Itumeleng Khune, something very important is that we have four goalkeepers, and all of them are competing for the first position in the team.

"When one makes a mistake, you don’t just make changes without zooming into the problem and helping out with the problem.

"You might make changes emotionally. What if the next player makes the same mistake? What is important here is that we’re a professional team, and we’re also treating our players as professionals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest defeat by Amakhosi led to ugly scenes on the pitch, leading to Ntseki needing protection from the Police to get out of the stadium.

Chiefs went on to state they have faith in Ntseki and are confident things will be better very soon.

The PSL Disciplinary Committee has since taken action, and on Tuesday, August 29, Amakhosi are expected to defend themselves in front of the board.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki hopes Petersen has learned from his mistakes and will put better and more consistent performances in the forthcoming matches.