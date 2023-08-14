Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki provides Ditlhokwe injury update, defends decision on Chivaviro & Saile

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has explained the decisions he had to make against Cape Town City on Sunday.

Chiefs reached the MTN8 semis

They beat CT City 2-1

This is despite losing a key defender and benching lead forwards

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants beat City 2-1 at Athlone Stadium to reach the MTN8 semi-finals. It was a match in which Chiefs lost defensive rock Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who was pulled out on 64 minutes after complaining of his shoulder.

Njabulo Ngcobo replaced him and managed to help the Glamour Boys not to concede again.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We got a report from the medical team that advised to say he might not finish the second half,” Ntseki said as per iDiski Times.

Article continues below

“I think early in the first half he was pulled back and then seemingly there was a problem with his shoulder. We were advised to take him out because we don’t want to worsen the injury. But I think he is a strong man, the doctors will advise us.

“We still have a full week for the doctors to work on him. Hopefully, he will be available for selection, come next week.”

AND WHAT MORE? Ntseki explains why he started Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile on the bench.

Both strikers came on as substitutes with 20 minutes to go and Saile made an impact by providing an assist for Edson Castillo to score Chiefs’ winning goal.

“I think last week I told the media we are still managing Ranga and we wanted him to come fresh, and that was the plan with our recovery and freshness,” Ntseki said.

“With him coming in we need to be aware that the defenders are standing very deep and with him as a physical person we can hold the ball, we can keep the ball, that was plan. In the first half we were looking at speed and quality, making the runs behind the defence.

“We were fully aware that Taariq Fielies came in to stabilise the defence and to destabilise the defence we needed to bring in Ranga and also Saile on the other side, and Ashley moved to the left, that was the plan and I think it worked out very well.

“Ash, even though he was struggling in the end, but he’s got a big heart and he’s got so much believe in himself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs would be hoping Ditlhokwe recovers in time for their next match. The Botswana captain has formed a promising partnership in central defence with Given Msimango.

By reaching the MTN8 quarter-finals, the Soweto giants handed themselves a chance of winning the first piece of silverware in eight years.

It is also an opportunity for Ntseki to guide his side to a first final under him. Winning it would see the Amakhosi coach succeeding where the likes of Gavin Hunt, Giovanni Solinas, Stuart Baxter and Steve Komphela failed.

This is Ntseki's first job in the Premier Soccer League and clinching a trophy a few months into his role would be a massive achievement.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will now face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-finals. But their immediate task is hosting AmaZulu in a PSL match on Sunday.