Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki on pressure from his predecessors - 'You can't relegate yourself to loser when you've got capabilities to turn things around'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have not won any piece of silverware since the 2014/15 season when they lifted the Premier Soccer League title.

A number of coaches like Ernst Middendorp, Steve Komphela and Gavin Hunt have been to Naturena trying to win trophies but the club has struggled.

Now, all eyes are on Ntseki to help Amakhosi win something but there are already doubts on his capabilities.

However, the former Bafana Bafana coach does not view himself as a failure and believes he has what it takes to deliver silverware at the club.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think we started this season with so much pressure, especially coming from the previous seasons, not only from last season,'' Ntseki said as per Sowetan Live.

"Yes, the pressure comes from yesterday, not necessarily today, because of the history of the club, the background of the club ... but when you take this position, you have to know that there'll be pressure and I welcome that.

"Even when I was appointed as Bafana coach, I was fully aware of the pressure that came with that position and with this one, it's the same but you can't relegate yourself to a loser when you know you've got the capabilities and the knowledge to turn things around."

AND WHAT MORE? Ntseki says when he asks for patience, he will not be looking for excuses.

"In football, when you talk of patience people tend to think of you trying to protect yourself. I think patience is not only about the results but it's also about the process that you are in,'' he said.

"In a process, you are projecting the product and the product at times doesn't come out to be the colour you want but that doesn't mean you've failed in achieving what you want to achieve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ntseki feels he has the capabilities to turn things around at Naturena, his spell at the club has so far been difficult.

In the 12 matches he has been in charge of Chiefs across all competitions, the former Bafana Bafana coach has managed four wins, three draws and five defeats.

It is a run that has seen Ntseki fall out of favour with Chiefs fans who have attacked him twice this season.

WHAT NEXT? After missing out on the MTN8 title, Chiefs have the Carling Knockout as another opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought.

They are set to host AmaZulu in a Round of 16 tie at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Even if they beat AmaZulu, it will still be a long way to go before they reach the final and atone for the difficult seasons they have endured.