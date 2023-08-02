Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki has finally found stability at the back? Dove shares thoughts on new defence set-up

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove has commented on the changes about to be made in the Amakhosi rearguard by new coach Molefi Ntseki.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were haunted by defensive frailties last season and it affected their term in a huge way. The club’s first signings were central defenders Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango as the Glamour Boys sought for solutions at the back.

So far, indications are that Ditlhokwe and Msimango will be the twin centre-backs with Reeve Frosler the preferred right-back. After Dove spent last season playing as a central defender, he is set to return to his natural left-back role.

WHAT DOVE SAID: “Most of the time it [playing at the heart of defence] went well. Obviously [there are] certain things to improve on," said Dove as per Sowetan Live.

"This season, the coaches have spoken to me and probably they might use me more as a left-back, which is a position I’d been playing throughout my football career. Whenever I am called to play a certain role, I step up.

“At the end of the day, the position I play doesn’t matter because sometimes you need to sacrifice yourself for the good of the team and I think that’s what happened last season... the team needed a left centre-back and the coach spoke to me and I offered myself to play that role.

“All the guys that have come in, they already feel like part of the family. We’ve been creating that bond among each other and that’s something that’s going to be crucial going into the new season because we are going to need everyone.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Returning Dove to the left-back spot will see strong competition between him and Sifiso Hlanti. The former Bidvest Wits defender showed experience in that position in the two seasons he has been at Chiefs and it looks like a difficult decision for coach Molefi Ntseki to bench him.

Also in central defence, if Ditlhokwe and Msimango are to be the preferred partners, that means Zitha Kwinika and Njabulo Ngcobo will endure little game time.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will host Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday in what will be the first competitive test of Ntseki's defence.