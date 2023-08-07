Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki fires back at Mammila jibe - 'Maybe he understands the game differently'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has reacted to Morgan Mammila’s remarks that Amakhosi were lucky to get away with a point against Chippa United.

Chiefs drew 0-0 with Chippa

Mammila said they were lucky to get a point

Ntseki hits back

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chilli Boys frustrated Amakhosi to a 0-0 draw in the two teams’ Premier Soccer League opener at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

After the match, Mammila said Amakhosi only showed up in the last 10 minutes and Chippa deserved to win the contest. But Ntseki has shot back at the former cop.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Maybe he understands the game differently,” said Ntseki as per iDiski Times.

“It was a game of two teams competing to win the game and both teams created chances, both teams were under pressure, under siege in some certain stages of the game.

“I’m not going to speak on behalf of the other coach or the other team, but I think our team did very well defensively. Like I said offensively, we can do better in converting the chances and creating more chances.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before the start of the season, Mammila had another go at Chiefs. The Chilli Boys trainer had remarked that Amakhosi are a team that is easy to beat.

Mammila's words might have been inspired by that last season he orchestrated the defeat of Amakhosi in his first stint as Chippa coach.

Such remarks could reflect how most teams now fancy themselves against the Soweto giants. Ntseki has a task to change that thinking and return Chiefs to one of the most-feared sides in the PSL.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys know that beating Mamelodi Sundowns in their next league match on Wednesday has the potential to boost their confidence and give them a turnaround that could be crucial for the rest of the season.