Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki fires back at Bafana Bafana coach Broos - 'It's unfortunate, he’s never given us a template’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has responded to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos saying no Amakhosi player deserves a national team call-up.

No Chiefs player was selected for Bafana

Broos explained why he snubbed Chiefs players

Ntseki hits back at Belgian tactician

WHAT HAPPENED? On Wednesday, Broos announced his final 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Namibia and DR Congo.

Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have seven players in Broos’ squad while Orlando Pirates provided four men.

But Chiefs have no one in the Bafana setup up and Broos boldly said no Amakhosi player deserves to be in the national team.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It’s a decision by the national team coach,” Ntseki stated as per iDiksi Times.

“We can’t question him because we don’t know what he’s looking for in a player, because he’s never given us a template to say ‘if you want to be in the national team these are the requirements.

“If ever he feels our players don’t deserve to be in the national team, it’s just unfortunate," the former South Africa under-17 head coach added.

“But we are very motivated because we have to work hard to show everybody and ourselves that we have quality in the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After listening to Broos' remarks, Ntseki could now be pushing to improve his players and help them return to their national team.

Working with players who struggle to make the national team cut might paint Ntseki as an incapable coach.

The former Bafana Bafana coach would want to avoid such a grim record.

WHAT NEXT? Amakhosi players still have an opportunity to muscle their way into Broos' decisions as there are two sets of international football after the September friendlies.