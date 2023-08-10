Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki explains mistake against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'Amakhosi allow them to dictate terms'

Coach Molefi Ntseki insists failure to press and shut down Mamelodi Sundowns led to Kaizer Chiefs' defeat in their recent outing.

Chiefs are winless in two league games

They struggled to match Sundowns on Wednesday

Ntseki explains reason

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs were outplayed by Sundowns, especially in the first half, on Wednesday in the Premier Soccer League game staged at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Lucas Ribeiro and Neo Maema were on target for Masandawana, with Ashley du Preez getting the lone Amakhosi strike.

Ntseki has suggested the Glamour Boys gave the defending champions too much respect which ended up costing them.

WHAT HE SAID: "If you look at our game plan, in the first half, we gave them too much possession of the ball," Ntseki told SuperSport TV.

"This was not the plan because we were fully aware that they like to slow down the game, especially when it’s a goal kick.

"The mistake we made was to drop deep and to allow them to dictate terms in terms of team play and playing through the midfield.

"When we came into the second half, we addressed two things at half-time. One, let us put pressure on them. Let’s not allow them to play through the midfield, and I think we did very well in the second half, taking control of the game."

WHAT IS MORE: Chiefs managed to equalize after Ntseki had made some changes. As a matter of fact, it is one of his subs, Tebogo Potsane, who assisted Ashley du Preez.

"I think the substitutions we made gave us the energy we needed going forward. We got a goal from a very good move, individually, putting them under pressure, but after that, I think the concentration levels went down, and we allowed them to get the second goal," the former Bafana Bafana coach concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After their goalless draw in their opening game against Chippa United, Amakhosi have now collected just a point from their two top-tier games played.

Amakhosi have gone five PSL games without a win in a stretch that goes way back to last season.

The last time the Glamour Boys secured three points was against the Chilli Boys on April 27.

WHAT NEXT: The focus will be on Cape Town City on Sunday in the MTN8 quarters.