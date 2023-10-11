Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki backs Mdantsane's Bafana Bafana selection - 'He has what the national team coaches are looking for'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has justified midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane's national team call-up.

Mdantsane was named in the Bafana preliminary squad

But he was dropped from the final selection

He is now back in the team to replace Percy Tau

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old was included in the final 23-man squad as a replacement for Percy Tau who withdrew due to personal reasons.

Bafana are preparing for Friday’s international friendly match against Eswatini, as well as the clash with Ivory Coast four days later.

Mdantsane becomes the second Chiefs player currently in camp with South Africa after Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We congratulate Mdu Mdantsane for getting a call-up into the national team,” said Ntseki as per FARPost.

“And I think all our players at Kaizer Chiefs whether local or international players, all of them are looking forward to being selected for their national teams.

“I think with Mdu Mdantsane what the national team coaches are looking for in their scouting is what Mdu Mdantsane can give to them.

“We can only wish him the best of luck in the national team. Also wish the national team the best of luck in their preparation going into Afcon.

“I think the qualities that made us bring Mdu Mdantsane to the club are for us to celebrate and to see him growing and getting national team call-up.

“I think the experience of playing for the national team will also come back to Kaizer Chiefs and help us in terms of our game understanding and in terms of how to handle the pressure of playing for Kaizer Chiefs.

“So we wish Mdu Mdantsane and the rest of the guys that have been selected to the national team to do well for the country.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mdantsane has been capped by South Africa just once and that was the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at home.

Now, the October friendlies are an opportunity for the Chiefs midfielder to cement his place in the national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

He will be pushing to impress Broos so that he will be considered for November's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

It is a tough task for the Amakhosi star to get himself back in the national side after being called as a replacement for an unavailable player.

WHAT NEXT FOR MDANTSANE? Before the November international fixtures, Chiefs have three Premier Soccer League games to play, including the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

Those are chances for Mdantsane to shine with outstanding performances and keep himself in Broos' plans.

Amakhosi will also have to improve themselves to escape the criticism of the national team coach.