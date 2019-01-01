Kaizer Chiefs coach Midderndorp's trust delights Blom

The highly-rated youngster has revealed that the Bafana Bafana international serves as an inspiration to him

utility player Njabulo Blom says being versatile has helped him cement his place in the first team.

The 19-year-old played youth football as a central defender and he has now adjusted to Chiefs coach Ernst Midderndorp shifting him to the right-back position.

The German tactician has also hinted that Blom can also operate as a holding midfielder for the Soweto giants.

“My relationship with the coach is good, he always asks me where I feel comfortable playing and because I’ve been playing a lot of positions from like an early age," Blom told Far Post.

"It’s easy. I usually tell him that he can put me in any position because my task is to fulfil the job that he gives me."

The Chiefs academy product caught the eye during Amakhosi's recent win over in a clash, before starting in the victory against in the Telkom Knockout Cup.

“It means a lot to me to be playing against big teams like Sundowns and Orlando Pirates,” he continued.

“It shows that where I come from, I have been developed well. It shows my hard work – it shows that I have been disciplined and working hard. I haven’t wasted the opportunity I was given through the MDC and playing in the Castle League (the fourth tier of SA football).

“It is a great feeling it shows that the coach believes in me to play against big teams."

Blom, who played for at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in , revealed that he is inspired by his Chiefs teammate and fellow right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

“To be honest I draw inspiration from all my senior players, they’ve been motivating me since day one and they still do even now so all of my senior players are my inspiration," he added.

“I want to be like them – if possible I was gonna be like all of them, but you know you have to have that one person you look up to and for me it’s Ramahlwe Mphahlele, because we play the same position and he’s always supportive so I look up to him.”

Blom and his Chiefs teammates are set to take on in their next match, which is the Telkom Knockout semi-final game on November 24.