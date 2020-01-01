Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp throws jabs at Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane

The Amakhosi coach's barbs follows his Downs counterpart's recent condemnation of Fortune Makaringe's showboating

coach Ernst Middendorp says he is "surprised" and does "not understand" why a coach of Pitso Mosimane's calibre criticises a player for showboating.

In what is a resumption of the war of words between Middendorp and Mosimane dating back to 2006, the latest remarks by the Chiefs coach could trigger sharp words from his Sundowns counterpart.

Mosimane recently criticised midfielder Fortune Makaringe for showing off his skills by kneeling on the ball.

But Middendorp has taken aim at the Downs coach in remarks suggesting that his counterpart is worrying about a petty issue, such as a player showing off his skills in a harmless manner.

The fact that the two coaches could trade words over an Orlando Pirates player might spice up the latest episode.

“I was a little bit surprised to hear one of the most decorated coaches recently put this [showboating] in such a negative critical platform,” Middendorp told SuperSportTV as per Phakaaathi.

“I didn’t understand it comes out of him. The important thing for me is in their own half running back doing this crap [showboating], sorry it doesn’t work for me.

“Someone will try and be clever by showing you a YouTube clip of Messi and Neymar doing it and they will say they do it all over the well. But they do it to eliminate one on one.

"They do it so they can successfully create a goal. When you find a reason to explain it to me why someone does this in their own half just to do it, then what is the purpose, you shouldn’t do it.

Article continues below

“I made it very clear sometimes players get carried away therefore don’t waste time and energy to talk about it just leave it.”

It is yet to be seen if Middendorp's latest remarks will lure a response from Mosimane who already said that Chiefs were benefitting from referees this season.

Mosimane also appeared to mock Chiefs' good run of form by saying that Sundowns do not have to beat Amakhosi to win the league title.