Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp provides update on Billiat

The Amakhosi manager hopes to have the talented striker back in action in the next two weeks

coach Ernst Middendorp has provided an update on striker Khama Billiat, saying the Zimbabwean attacker will be attending a training programme this week.

Billiat last featured for the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders in December in their 1-1 draw against away from home.

With the former hitman currently nursing a niggling injury, the Glamour Boys faithful could see their favourite player in the Nedbank Cup when they face Royal Eagles next week.

“Khama Billiat has had a similar programme since the middle of December, like (Reeve) Frosler, who could only play a maximum of 45 minutes today against Arrows and he’s okay, there was no handicap,” Middendorp told the media.

“Khama last played against Maritzburg on December 22 and we decided to totally take him out, and now this week we don’t have a game and we will take him into the training programme.

“It can be possible that we get him right in the next two weeks, but if we need a week more, we will take it.

"But in the next week or so he should be available to be fully integrated.”

In the wake of the 29-year-old’s absence, the German tactician has relied on the likes of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro for goals while midfielder Lebongang Manyama was on the scoresheet this past weekend.

The win over Abafana Bes'thende saw the Soweto giants consolidating their top spot at the summit with 45 points from 19 games and will have a two-week break until they return to competitive football.

Chiefs will look to erase their Ke Yona final loss to TS Galaxy in last season's final when they welcome the National First Division (NFD) side on February 8.