Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp prioritises results over entertainment

The Amakhosi mentor was satisfied with the result against Lidoda Duvha but admits his side are not the finished product just yet

coach Ernst Middendorp was understandably delighted after his side edged Black 1-0 on Saturday night.

A first-half goal by Erick Mathoho propelled Chiefs joint top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) log after they registered back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, Mathoho’s early strike meant Chiefs were forced to defend for large parts of the game and the German was happy with what he saw from his defenders, especially after they conceded two goals in their opening match against .

“After our last game [against Highlands Park], we had time to reflect on our defensive work. We have done much better defensively,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

Middendorp, though, admits fans may need to wait a while before they witness slick, entertaining football as he revealed the emphasis is on getting results first.

“Of course, with the ball possession, we were a little bit more clever, smart. But I think a fully deserved win,” he added.

“It’s not about entertaining at the moment. We are looking for results. If we take the entertainment as our first priority, that is not the way.”

Furthermore, the veteran tactician lavished praise on goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who was a last-minute introduction into the starting XI after Bruce Bvuma pulled up injured in the warm-up.

“We had to change today. There was a small issue with Bruce [Bvuma]. But okay Daniel [Akpey] took over and did a good job,” he lauded.

“We have heavy games coming against SuperSport and . But at the moment we are happy. We have six points and are in a good position."

Amakhosi will now enjoy an almost two-week break before they take on SuperSport United due to their failure to qualify for the MTN8 last season.