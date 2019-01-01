Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp opens up on Ntshangase, Kotei and transfer options

The veteran tactician has cast doubt on the futures of Amakhosi's fringe players as they welcome back the team's talented youngsters

head coach Ernst Middendorp has opened up about his fringe players ahead of the January transfer window.

Defenders Lorenzo Gordinho, midfielders Siphelele Ntshangase and James Kotei have struggled for game time under the German mentor this season.

Gordinho's agent recently told Goal the player has attracted interest from other teams, while Ntshangase has been linked with a move back to his former club, Black .

“Currently as I am sitting here now into my direction there is no approach from any team as I know," Middendorp told the media.

"Probably inside the management know but I was not approached at all to think about player X or how far we will use him or how far we will be able to release, definitely not.

"I said before if there is interest based on certain discussions to look at all directions then the decision will be done inside Naturena,” he continued.

“We will put it into the public I think that’s the procedure. We have a number of players and I have said it before for different reasons, we have a number of players we have not used so far, players coming from outside, players coming from injuries."

The former coach explained the availability of Chiefs academy products Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane will create more competition in the team.

"I see the development of a number of players, players like (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo coming back from his injury other players like Happy Mashiane whom together with Siyabonga Ngezana qualified for the Olympics," he added.

"They come into now being with us more and more coming closer getting the prioritised individual attention and yeah I believe they can contribute the necessary competitive process inside the team.

Article continues below

“We will look at what is available inside the club because I believe there are still a number of players who will come in during the second round, the first six months of 2020," he explained.

"Of course, there are always players on the market who we could be interested in. Of course, journalists are very active left, right and centre to give advice on which player should come or released so let’s discuss and let’s not be stupid not to listen to each other.”

Chiefs are set to take on Middendorp's former club, at Harry Gwala Stadium in their final league match of the year on Sunday.