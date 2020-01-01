Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp on the mentality of PSL champions

The veteran tactician has discussed how Amakhosi can stay on top as they target their fifth PSL title

coach Ernst Middendorp has spoken about remaining at the top of the and backed following their clash over the weekend

The Soweto giants secured a routine 3-0 victory over the Citizens in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match which was played on Sunday.

The defeat left City just a point above the relegation zone, but Middendorp believes the Mother City side can turn things around soon.

The German tactician called City ‘a bunch of good players’ when speaking on Chiefs' official website.

"The opposition is very skilful I must say. Not Kermit Erasmus alone, they are a bunch of good players," Middendorp said.

"They just need more confidence to get results. They will soon start to pick up points, I think.”

Middendorp feels Amakhosi can stay on top if they continue to display confidence and stronger mentality than the opposition.

“A soccer game is 80% mental… We were on top of it, I could feel it," he added.

"We were more confident and stronger mentally than the opposition. We were not sublime in our play, but there was no point where I felt we could lose this game.

Article continues below

“This is the kind of strength we need to compete and stay on top."

Chiefs will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the PSL standings when they take on Black at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.