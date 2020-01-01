Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp needs Khune, should rest Akpeyi - Khanye

The Nigeria international has conceded seven goals in the last four matches and the Amakhosi legend is not pleased

Former winger Junior Khanye feels coach Ernst Middendorp should opt for Itumeleng Khune as the first-choice goalkeeper ahead of current number one Daniel Akpeyi.

Khune has been blighted by fitness issues over the past two seasons, with Akpeyi taking up the Bafana Bafana star’s number one spot while being mostly deputised by Bruce Bvuma.

But Akpeyi has faced a difficult spell in Chiefs’ last four games by conceding seven times against , , Bloemfontein and lately Stellenbosch.

Khanye’s placing of the blame on Akpeyi comes after Middendorp vowed the Nigerian will be the Amakhosi's first-choice goalkeeper for the remainder of the current Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign while freezing out Khune.

“A clever coach knows how to balance his team. The guy today [the 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch]…the system he approached the game with today [is] very disappointing, I must say,” Khanye told iDiski.

“The goalkeeper conceded five goals in two games [prior to the Stellenbosch match]. I’m talking about Daniel Akpeyi. The game they played against he conceded three, today he conceded one. Let’s not talk about the Bidvest Wits game, let’s start with the game against Bloemfontein Celtic and Polokwane City, [five goals in two games]. It means in the last three games he has conceded six goals. It’s too much.

“A clever coach would have rested him [Akpeyi]. He should have been rested. I’m sure… even though Chiefs are not playing good football, Khune would have helped them. In terms of marshalling the defence. Today the goalkeeper has conceded again. I’m very disappointed with the Chiefs coach.”

Akpeyi has managed to keep nine clean sheets in 23 league appearances this season while conceding 22 goals.

Khune, on the other hand, has featured in two league matches and shipped in no goals.

Chiefs have one win in their last five games with two defeats and as many draws.