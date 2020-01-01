Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp isn't fantasising about winning the league

The well-travelled manager said he's not going to start talking about the possibility of Amakhosi winning the PSL title this season

head coach Ernst Middendorp wasn't too disappointed that his team lost to in the Premier Soccer League this past weekend.

Middendorp said it is normal across the world for teams who are strong favourites to get beaten and admitted different opponents come with different tactics when playing Chiefs.

"I don’t know why you are putting it like that. It is normal all over the world that you go to a number of games and you produce good results and get to a good position, and then there are games where opponents come with a different approach," Middendorp told the media.

The 61-year-old mentor further made an admission that some of his players haven't been at their best over the past few weeks, but he's not worried that this could hamper their chances of getting to the finish line ahead of everyone else in the remaining matches.

"Yes, some players here and there are not producing the performances but this is normal it is not unusual," added Middendorp.

Middendorp further revealed that he's not fantasising about winning the league at this stage - and made it clear the title race is a marathon which will last until the end of the season.

"I know it’s a marathon and it is about staying in the league for the teams at the bottom and for the teams at the top it is about winning the league," he continued.

"We have the quality and the right mindset which has to be brought in totality. I am not fantasising about winning the league and I never brought this feeling.

"It is a race; it is a marathon until the end of the season."