Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp in the market for new players

The veteran coach is pleased with the quality at his disposal, but he indicated Amakhosi are always looking for potential new signings

head coach Ernst Middendorp has not ruled out more signings during the current transfer window.

The Soweto giants have had a great start to the 2019/20 season after signing five new players ahead of the current campaign.

However, the German mentor made it clear he is happy with his squad.

“I said it already, last week, we have selected a certain squad with a lot of potential, Siyabonga Ngezana is (an) under-23 (international) and Happy Mashiane will be, in the future,” Middendorp told the media.

“We have a lot of players, Yagan (Sasman) is not playing, James Kotei is not playing, we are working on Leonardo Castro, we have a lot of players not here."

Yagan Sasman, James Kotei, Kearyn Baccus, Samir Nurkovic and Lazarous Kambole are the five players which have been signed by the four-time PSL champions.

Middendorp explained their scouting department is always looking at potential new signings, but they are not desperate to beef up their squad with the transfer window set to close on Monday, September 2.

“At the moment I am not able to identify myself in happiness, what has happened, I am not really sure about it," the former Bloemfontein coach added.

"You always as a coach want to have more quality but as I can say, we are on the market and that is why the club has a scouting department and the scouting is like shaving, you have to do it at least every second day otherwise you don’t look good.

"But, I could say nothing will happen on 2 September 2019, we are always looking but we are not desperate."

Chiefs have been linked with midfielder Thabang Monare and it remains to be seen whether they will make a late move for the 29-year-old player.