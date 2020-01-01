Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp in the dark on reported Young Africans target Kotei's whereabouts

The midfield maestro has had a frustrating spell with Amakhosi, who are said to be ready to sell him this month

coach Ernst Middendorp has commented on James Kotei's future following their clash with .

The Soweto giants extended their lead at the top of the standings to nine points with a 3-0 victory over the Citizens at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs were without Kotei, who is reportedly set to be offloaded by the club during the current transfer window.

Middendorp insisted he was in the dark regarding the whereabouts of the Ghanaian defensive midfielder.

"Actually, I can't really give you an answer on where you should or could be satisfied. He was not at the training session this morning [Sunday]," Middendorp told the media.

"Yesterday, he was also not, so that's the first part. I don't where he is or what is on stake."

Kotei has struggled for game time since he joined Chiefs from Tanzanian champions Simba SC prior to the start of the current campaign.

Amakhosi are said to have already found a replacement for Kotei in Kenyan defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu, who is a free agent after leaving Zambian champions ZESCO United last month.

Reports indicating Kotei had returned to where he is expected to join Simba's rivals, Young Africans SC emerged over the weekend.

Futhermore, ZESCO are also said to have identified Kotei as a possible replacement for Akumu.

It seems Kotei is not short of admirers and he could leave the Naturena-based giants before the current transfer window closes at the end of the month.