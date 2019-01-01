Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp gets the best out of me - Manyama

The former Cape Town City captain is pleased with his current form and he feels the German mentor has helped him regain some of his old form

midfielder Lebogang Manyama has admitted that Ernst Middendorp has managed to get the best out of him this season.

The Alexandra-born player struggled in his first season at Amakhosi soon after his return from , but he is enjoying his football again this season.

Manyama has contributed three goals and two assists in the 12 matches he has played for Chiefs this season, and his form has seen him return to the Bafana Bafana setup following a two-year absence.

"You can say that [he has managed to get best out of me]. Obviously, it's a different coach, a nice person at first and it means a lot to know the person first," Manyama told Goal.

The 29-year-old said he had to deal with the problems he had in Turkey and he confessed that last season was tough for him as a player.

Manyama added how he told himself not to worry about situations he couldn't control and focus on his football, hence his rise to fame again under Middendorp.

However, he understands there's still room for improvement and at this point in time, Manyama is just hoping to keep doing well and helping Chiefs win matches.

"Personally, it was a matter of getting over whatever problems I had last season. It took a lot mentally but I know what I am capable of. I believe in myself a lot and I don't really worry about situations that I cannot control," continued Manyama.

"This is a new season and I had to get stronger and avoid all the problems I had last season and yeah, so far so good but there's always room for improvement and I just try to improve in each and every game."

The international will be expected to play another influential role when the Glamour Boys take on in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals on Sunday.