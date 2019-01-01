Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp feels sorry for Cape Town City

The Amakhosi boss was happy to have sealed a spot in the next round but he admits the game could have gone either way

Coach Ernst Middendorp heaped praise on his players for showing maturity following his team's 4-2 penalty win over in the Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 match which was played on Saturday afternoon.

According to the German manager, the Citizens displayed a good performance at Cape Town Stadium.

“It was an entertaining event. We had a good start and missing the penalty is definitely something that sits on your shoulders then two injuries to Kearyn Baccus and Bernard Parker. We lost a little bit [of a balance] in that period,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“But on the other hand, we have shown a certain spirit and attitude as a team knowing that we have a qualified opponent.

“Coming back to the final minutes, going through the extra time, it was a good and matured manner. I think we have taken the penalty shoot-outs, of course, we enjoyed the event and the entertainment but on the other side, you feel sorry for the opponent.

“I think they have really fought for this too. Probably they could have deserved it too but small details decide and we have seen the final two shots after extra time.”

Meanwhile, Middendorp's counterpart Benni McCarthy bemoaned City's failure to kill the game, but he was delighted with the numbers on the stands.

“It’s a full house and deservedly for the two teams that went for it and again, it’s one of those classical South African football games where two teams were having a proper go [at each other], tactically very well and we got it spot-on," McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

“We eliminated each other but as I said in the first agem, we are a modest team. We play with tenacity and we entertain but you can’t play that way. The chances that you create... and you don’t put the game to bed.

“We’ve not been at our best when it comes to defending. We really gave ourselves hard work and I don’t know how many times it’s going to happen over and over because over the 90 minutes, Chiefs were good and knocking long balls trying to hit us on corners and free-kicks but we played football.

“We opened their defence apart, one-on-one with their goalkeeper and if you can’t put the game to bed, Kermit Erasmus could have made it 2-0 and I don’t think Chiefs could come back. Thabo Nodada also had a one-on-one. So, if you don’t take those chances they’ll come back to haunt you,” concluded McCarthy.