Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp and SuperSport United striker Grobler scoop PSL monthly awards
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has been named coach of the month following his team's good start to the campaign.
Middendorp's charges registered three wins and a single draw in their opening four league games.
By doing so, he became the first coach to achieve double figures in points (10) after four league matches this season.
The last time Chiefs achieved this feat was when Stuart Baxter led their technical team in the 2014/15 PSL season where they ended up winning the league title.
Amakhosi have scored seven goals and conceded four thus far, and they sit at the summit of the PSL log.
Meanwhile, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler walked away with the player of the month accolade for his efforts so far this season.
Grobler has scored four goals in four league matches thus far and he is the league's leading goalscorer and has one assist to his name.
Overall, the 31-year-old has scored five goals in six matches across all competitions for Matsatsantsa this term.
He is one of the early contenders for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award which was won by Black Leopards striker Musonda Mwape in the previous campaign.