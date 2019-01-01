Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp and SuperSport United striker Grobler scoop PSL monthly awards

The PSL has recognised the pair for their stellar jobs so far this season, and the awards will no doubt serve as motivation for their respective clubs

head coach Ernst Middendorp has been named coach of the month following his team's good start to the campaign.

Middendorp's charges registered three wins and a single draw in their opening four league games.

By doing so, he became the first coach to achieve double figures in points (10) after four league matches this season.

The last time Chiefs achieved this feat was when Stuart Baxter led their technical team in the 2014/15 season where they ended up winning the league title.

Amakhosi have scored seven goals and conceded four thus far, and they sit at the summit of the PSL log.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler walked away with the player of the month accolade for his efforts so far this season.

Article continues below

Grobler has scored four goals in four league matches thus far and he is the league's leading goalscorer and has one assist to his name.

Overall, the 31-year-old has scored five goals in six matches across all competitions for Matsatsantsa this term.

He is one of the early contenders for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award which was won by Black striker Musonda Mwape in the previous campaign.