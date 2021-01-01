Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt's warning: We don't want players who cause problems

The Fifa transfer ban has resulted in several young players getting far more game-time than they may have normally had

coach Gavin Hunt has made it clear he won't tolerate any sort of ill-discipline from his players.

With Chiefs' transfer ban as well as a series of injuries and illnesses leaving Hunt with limited options this season, the Amakhosi tactician has given a lot of action to some of the younger members of the squad.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has arguably been the pick of the bunch while the likes of Njabulo Blom, Darrel Matsheke, Happy Mashiane and Siyabonga Ngezana have also impressed.

Being in the spotlight by playing for the biggest club in the land can cause any player, especially a younger one, to lose focus and to let the fame go to his head.

When asked if this is ever a concern to him, Hunt made it clear where he stands on the matter.

"This club has had too many of those players," he told the media after Amakhosi's 0-0 draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday evening.

"We don't want those players, if I'm here they won't be here," Hunt added. "We've had too many players like that so we have got to keep their feet on the ground and work hard.

"We've had a few players here over the years which have caused some problems and they won't be here if I'm here, that's for sure."

The Soweto giants do indeed have a bit of a history with players who were sublimely talented, but who in varying degrees let themselves and at times the club down with a lack of discipline off the field.

Among former Amakhosi bad boys are the likes of Jabu Pule (now Mahlangu), Thabiso Skapie Malatsi, Junior Khanye and the late Emmanuel Scara Ngobese.

There is however no suggestion that any of the current crop of Chiefs youngsters lack focus or discipline.

Central midfielder Ngcobo has played in 12 of the Glamour Boys’ 13 league matches and has weighed in with three goals which make him the team’s highest scorer.

Mashiane has only recently been given an extended run and he has responded very positively with two goals in five appearances and has impressed out on the left-wing.

Matsheke has put in some solid performances in the engine room of late while Blom’s versatility has come in handy for Hunt, as has Ngezana’s – he’s done well since moving from his accustomed position of centre-back to plug the gap at right-back following Reeve Frosler’s injury.