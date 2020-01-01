Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: Youngsters pose a threat to Katsande and Parker's positions

The Amakhosi tactician is a keen believer in young blood which is now threatening the positions of senior players at the club

coach Gavin Hunt says his senior players Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker are no longer guaranteed places following the emergence of impressive young players in the team.

Hunt had already promised to give more chances to budding players after they impressed him in last Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-final victory over .

Players like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Bloem and Happy Mashiane all saw little game time under previous coach Ernst Middendorp but Hunt appears to have more faith in them.

More teams

Now the championship-winning coach has specifically mentioned Katsande and Parker as having their places under real threat from these emerging players.

“These guys [Katsande and Parker] have given some unbelievable service to football. They have won a lot of trophies, they have been here for some time,” Hunt told Marawa Sport Worldwide on Metro FM.

“I understand that people are always looking for something special. But until somebody comes up, like right now with our situation, and puts his hand up and says ‘I am willing.’ Willard and Bernard both know that these young players are good like the young [Njabulo] Bloem in Katsande’s place.

"He had a fantastic game [against Maritzburg United], came on and changed the game. But he has to be on a consistency level of playing. I have to give him opportunities, which I will do.

“And he has to keep on challenging Willard, and Willard has to say, ‘These people are on my case.’ Like in all sports, like in boxing when you get older, somebody is going to be better than you.

Article continues below

“Same as Bernard, he has some young boys up there, the [Lebogang] Lesako, [Keletso] Sifama coming up. These boys are going to be challenging him. But right now I don’t see players being put out of position unless somebody really puts his hand up and says, ‘Right, I’m here.’ Look at Bloem on Sunday.”

Parker, however, lasted the entire match against Maritzburg, while Katsande was suspended.

Chiefs now gear up to face in Saturday’s opening Premier Soccer League ( ) match.