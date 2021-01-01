Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: We’re far off Mamelodi Sundowns

The defeat was a first league loss of the season for Masandawana, who are just three points clear of AmaZulu, while Amakhosi have moved to eighth

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was pleased with his side’s win over Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, but conceded his team are not currently in the same bracket as the Brazilians.

Sundowns scored first in Pretoria through Gaston Sirino’s 35th-minute goal. But two goals in two minutes – a Mosa Lebusa own goal and a great finish by Dumisani Zuma in the 74th minute, wrapped up the win for Chiefs.

"Very disappointed to go 1-0 down, I thought we had good opportunities in the first half, and then on the back foot [after conceding],” Hunt said in his post-match interview with SuperSport TV.

"But we kept going, good resilience, and I thought on the evidence of the game we had a lot of good opportunities which we didn't take.

"Which has been the story of our season...determination and good effort, you know we deserved something for a change.”

For the Amakhosi mentor, whose side are still in the Caf Champions League, it was important to bounce back from the 2-1 loss to Cape Town City in midweek.

"We had three versus three a lot, but just couldn't make the final pass,” Hunt added. “But the most important thing after Wednesday, losing like that, was to get ourselves back up again, and it was good, we deserved it," he continued.

"We played a few people out of position, but it is what it is. We battled our way through it. We should be better in the league, but we're not. We're fighting on both fronts here and we'll take it one game at a time.”

The four-time league title-winning coach believes Sundowns will still go on to win the league and admitted his side are not yet on Masandawana’s level.

"They're a good side Sundowns, they'll win the league you know. We're far off that, we need to get better and we will get it better," he added.

"It looked like [the league title] was going to be won by closer to 70 than 60 points, so maybe it will be a bit less again."