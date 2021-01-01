'We have mental fatigue' - Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt welcomes Fifa break with Soweto Derby clash looming

The accomplished manager stated that a tired Amakhosi side will give it a push when they face the Buccaneers

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has welcomed the upcoming Fifa break as he believes that it will help revive the Soweto giants.

The Soweto giants have had a poor season by their own standards having won just one of their last 11 matches across all competitions.

However, Chiefs are now undefeated in their last three competitive games, having drawn 0-0 with Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in a Caf Champions League Group C match on Tuesday evening.

Hunt stated that his side needs a break since the Naturena-based giants have played 14 competitive matches since the turn of the year.

"Obviously, we are disappointed, but you also have to take a lot of things into consideration," Hunt said during the post-match conference.

"I think the team did well [against Petro]. We have been going now for a good few months. We have to go through the weekend and then we need a break that is for sure. We do need a break you could see it."

Chiefs still have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals as they are placed third on the Group C standings - level on points with second-placed Horoya AC and five behind leaders Wydad Casablanca with two games left.

The Glamour Boys have now turned their attention to their Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates with the PSL encounter set to be played at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Hunt explained that his charges are mentally fatigued since Amakhosi have had to juggle continental and domestic football.

"We have one more push at the weekend. Then we have a Fifa break," the four-time PSL title-winning coach continued.

Article continues below

"I think that will help us just to revive a little bit you can see we have mental fatigue because of the playing up and down, and around, so the squad size [counts]. So, they gave me their all.

"The most important thing is that they are working, they are fighting, they are doing their best, that is the most important thing. You can't fault the players."

Chiefs will have a two-week break after their clash with Pirates and they will then face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in a Group C match on April 2.