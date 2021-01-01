Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt warns his players: Every day is a trial

Amakhosi's two-window Fifa transfer ban came in the wake of the irregular acquisition of Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana

The Kaizer Chiefs brains-trust has some big decisions to make in the upcoming months as they ponder which players they will keep on for next season.

In what is coach Gavin Hunt's first season in charge, Amakhosi have under-performed badly.

Hunt's task has been made harder by the club's transfer ban (which runs to the end of the season), and it's likely that it could be a very different looking Chiefs side which lines up for the opening game of the 2021/ 22 campaign.

Time is starting to run out for Chiefs players who still need to prove themselves. And while a positive performance in Sunday's Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium could help, Hunt has underlined the importance of performing at optimum levels day in, day out.

"If you are a professional player you play in the shop window," he told the media.

"You must play and train every day like someone is watching you. If you do that, the football gods will take care of you. That's how I work, every day is a trial.

"You need to be better than the day before and things will take care of themselves," the four-time title-winning coach added.

Another reason for Amakhosi to play well on Sunday is to avoid upsetting their fans by suffering what would be a fourth Soweto derby defeat this season if they lose, having already been beaten 5-0 over two legs of the MTN8 semi-finals, as well as suffering a 2-1 league defeat.

Hunt admits it's been hard to swallow - both Chiefs' disappointing season, and the derby setbacks.

"We are all disappointed – the football club‚ the players and the staff," he said.

"Everybody’s disappointed‚ we obviously also want to be better. But we’ve got to be realistic about these things.

“And if anybody’s more disappointed than me, then I find that hard to believe. I don’t think I’ve lost to Pirates three times in my life.

"We’ve got to look forward and we’ve got to correct these mistakes and just do better," he concluded.

Sunday’s match in Soweto is set for a 3pm kick off.